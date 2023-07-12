Betty L. Finley 83, of Chatfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, with her husband and daughter be her side.

Betty Louise Theel was born March 22, 1940, in rural Chatfield to Richard and Irene (Eickhoff) Theel. Betty graduated from Chatfield High School in 1957 and was the class valedictorian. Betty went to work at Root River State Bank right out of High School and worked there for 47 years. She married Jack Finley on February 23, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatfield.

Betty is survived by her husband Jack of 60 years; daughter Jeanette of Rochester. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service for Betty will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatfield, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery following the service.

Riley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Finley family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com