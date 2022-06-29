Betty Lou Rothen

Our dearest sweet mother died on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at home due to aortic valve stenosis. She was 92 ½ years old. Betty was born on November 11, 1929 to the family of Albert and Alice (Harvey) Klingsporn. She was raised on the family farm near Douglas, MN with her siblings Al, Richard, Jean, Gloria, Marilyn, Jim, Larry, Maurice, Cynthia and John. She went to country school and then moved to Rochester so she could go to high school. Betty worked part-time at the Colonial Hospital and St. Marys, working as a nurse’s aid in pediatrics, housekeeping, and with Sister Generose in central tray during WW II. She graduated from RHS in 1947. Betty then went to teachers training school in Austin, MN and worked 1 year as a teacher after graduating. She married our father on April 10, 1949 and they were dairy farmers for many years. They provided food for many people but were paid very little for their hard work. They had 5 children; David, Judy, Jill, Donald and Nancy. They have five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ma loved to cook, garden, plant flowers, read, travel, play scrabble, and visit family and friends. She was a kind and devoted mother always fixing three nutritious meals a day and listened to us when we needed her opinion and wisdom. Betty is greatly missed!! She was preceded in death by her infant son; her parents; her husband; five brothers; two sisters; and a few good friends. She was laid to rest on June 4, 2022 in the Pine Island Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.