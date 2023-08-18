Betty Marilyn Prigge

Betty Marilyn (Adamson) Prigge, age 91, of Byron passed away peacefully at home on Thursday August 17, 2023 surrounded by family.

Betty was born to Paul and Mildred (Mahon) Adamson on January 10, 1932 on the family farm near Byron, Minnesota. Betty attended Olmsted County School District #26, a one room rural school for eight years and then went to Lourdes High School in Rochester where she graduated in 1950.

On September 26, 1953 she married David Prigge, the love of her life, at St John’s Catholic Church in Rochester. They lived in Byron where they raised their five children. David and Betty purchased Midway Equipment, east of Byron in 1970 and Betty worked there as the bookkeeper for fifteen years until the business was sold.

Betty taught religious education classes at Christ The King Catholic Church in Byron for twenty-four years. She also did sewing for the church women’s club and made several quilts for her grandchildren and family members. For several years David and Betty delivered Meals on Wheels for the Byron Community to enjoy.

Dave and Betty enjoyed vacationing in the south during the winter months and also vacations up north in the summer with her family. Betty loved attending sporting events for her kids, grand kids and great grandkids. Above all she loved spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dave, of Byron; children, Judy Donovan of Byron, Steve (Paula) Prigge of Lake City, Marcia (Tom) Holets of Lake City, Mike (Patti) Prigge of Edina, Renee’ (Daryl) Glassmaker of Byron, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; siblings Alice (Maurice) Greene, John (Carol) Adamson, Helen Wilde, Cathy Etchason, Phyllis (John) Vick, Theresa (James) Erickson, Wayne (Pam) Adamson; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Tom, Mary, Bob and Ron and granddaughter Rylie Prigge.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2023 at Byron Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

