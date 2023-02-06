Betty Virnig

Betty Lorraine Virnig, 93, of St. Charles died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at home in hospice care. Betty was born August 26, 1929 in Pontiac, Michigan to Bob and Shirley (Oswald) Callahan. They moved to Minnesota when Betty was five.

Betty graduated in 1947 from St. Charles High School. In 1948 she married Aloys (“Pike”) Virnig. She and Pike operated St. Charles Body Shop for fifty years. She also sold gladiolus for Noweta Gardens for over thirty years. Betty delivered the Winona Daily News for four years.

Pike died on February 18, 2000. Betty then went to work full-time at WalMart South in Rochester. She retired on August 11, 2017, due to failing eyesight.

Betty is survived by Gail (Gary) Gardner, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Nancy (Larry) Tarara, St. Charles, and Kim (Kevin) Ihrke of St. Charles, a son-in-law, Bob Loken of St. Charles, as well as nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Don Callahan, a sister Verna Gaulke, daughter Cherie Loken, and granddaughter, Lauren Gardner.

Betty was well-known for her beautiful garden, her hard-working ethic, amazing energy, and kindness to people. She will be missed by so many.

A Funeral Mass for Betty will be 11.a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. A visitation for Betty will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Betty’s honor.