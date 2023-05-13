Beulah Turbenson

Beulah Joyce Turbenson, a longtime resident of Spring Valley, MN, passed away on May 12, 2023, at the age of 101. Beulah was born on February 18, 1922, in Clinton, MN, to John Otto and Adelia Cecelia (Lewis) Finberg. After graduating from Clinton High School, she moved to Minneapolis to work as a typist for The Appraisal Service Company. On September 21, 1946, she married Maurice “Morey” Turbenson in Clinton, MN, and the couple moved to the family farm in rural Spring Valley, where they lived for nearly 50 years until moving to town in 1995. They were married for 59 years until Morey’s passing.

Beulah loved to spend time at the farm and at the cabin. She also loved antiquing and had a good eye for unique items and a good deal. Beulah enjoyed cards, bingo, and visiting the casino, where she usually came out ahead. Beulah was a smart woman and a straight shooter, which earned her the admiration of many and the respect of all who knew her. She was also a very hard worker, holding down a number of jobs while she took care of her home and family and many activities on the farm. Beulah cherished spending time with her family, especially the littles, where every night after supper she would skip with them in a parade up and down the road, with little ones, strollers, cats, and dogs in tow.

Beulah is survived by her children Susan (Len) Olson of Owatonna, MN, John (Kathleen) Turbenson of Dallas, TX, and Joyce (Doug) Kraut of St. Charles, MN, son-in-law Dale Ahern of Spring Valley, MN, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Sister & Brother-in-law Harlan and Ethel Marchant, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Morey, daughter Judy Ahern, granddaughter Tracy Lynn, 2 Brothers, Russel and Marlow Finberg, & numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral services for Beulah will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, with Pastor Jolene Knudson-Hanse officiating. A burial will follow at Bloomfield Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Beulah will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.

Online condolences can be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.