Beverly A. Nelson

Beverly A. (Boelter) Nelson, age 93, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester. She had previously resided at Shorewood Senior Campus from 2013 through 2022.

Beverly was born on March 22, 1929 to Sylvester and Altha (Berg) Boelter at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

She was a 1947 graduate of Rochester High School. She attended Rochester Junior College for one year taking additional training in secretarial/office work. She worked part time in the Business Office of the Rochester Public Schools and then full time for five years after finishing the college course.

She married Gerald “Jerrry” Nelson on September 18, 1951. During the time that her husband was serving in Korea, she continued to live in Rochester. They built a house in Altura, MN, in 1953 where they raised their family. They had three children, Cynthia “Cindy” of Jacksonville Beach, FL., William “Bill” Nelson of Plymouth, MN, and Kenneth “Kenny” of Racine, MN. She had six grandchildren, Bill’s: Chad, Tricia, and Ben; Kenny’s: Emilee, Brittany, and Nathan, and 7 great grandchildren.

After moving to Altura, she worked part time at the Altura State Bank and later became a full time employee with Hubbard Foods, the turkey processing plant. She retired in 1991 from the position of office manager.

She and her husband enjoyed several winters in Mesa, AZ. They enjoyed the sunshine and the fellowship with other retirees. She liked to play bridge and other card games. In her younger years she was an avid bowler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is a member of Jehovah Ev. Lutheran Church in Altura.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Beverly at a later date. Cards for the family may be sent to Hoff Funeral Home, C/O Beverly Nelson Family, PO Box 576, St. Charles, MN, 55972. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Services of St. Charles, is assisting the family.