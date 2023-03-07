Beverly A. Reed, 81, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, passed away on Monday (February 6, 2023) at Season’s Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer with her daughter and grand-puppy Gracie by her side.

Beverly Ann Reed was born December 27, 1941 in Moline, IL to Ferdinand “Ferd” Cleppe and Alice (Boudonck) Cleppe. They moved when she was young near Brownsdale, MN where her parents farmed for a number of years. She attended local schools and graduated from Hayfield H.S. After high school she worked as a bank teller in Austin, MN. Beverly was married to Kenneth Reed on October 29, 1960 in Brownsdale, MN at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. On their honeymoon Ken applied to IBM in Rochester where he began employment shortly thereafter. In 1966 they moved to their current home in Stewartville, where they raised their 3 children and have continued to make their home.

Beverly was a homemaker and as her kids grew older she worked at the Stewartville Star and TCF, then IDS in Rochester followed by State Farm Insurance and Olmsted County Medical Group in Stewartville. She was a member of St. Bernards Catholic Church and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults where she enjoyed their delicious lunches and visiting with friends.

In her younger years she enjoyed time with friends snowmobiling, going to auctions and playing cards in a couple’s club and women’s group. She was a voracious reader and when her kids were young she would read aloud the Little House in Prairie books to them and the neighborhood children. She was proud of the fact her children all went on to college which was something that wasn’t available to her after she graduated high school-she would have enjoyed being a teacher as she was an avid learner and loved sharing knowledge with others. She was a proud grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed receiving pictures of them and hearing about their activities and accomplishments.

She is survived by her children-Kathy (Randy) Rupiper of Ankeny, IA, Steve Reed of San Marco, TX and James (Kathy) Reed of Elk River, MN; 5 grandchildren-Andrew (Abbey) Rupiper of Ankeny, IA, Alicia (Chase) Maher of Bondurant, IA, Michael Reed and his fiancée Holly, Connor Reed and Daniel Reed and 5 great grandchildren-Ava Rupiper, Delaney Maher, Madison Maher, Reed Rupiper and Rosie Rupiper: brothers-Jim (Carrie) Cleppe of Brownsdale, MN and Charlie (Colleen) Cleppe of Elmore, MN. Sister-in-law-Judy Wood of California and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Kenneth Wayne, her parents, sister-in-laws - Bette Reed, Wilma Bender and Terri Cleppe and brother-in-law - Gene Reed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday (February 14, 2023) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Private family burial will take place in the spring at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. Condolences can be sent to her daughter at: Kathy Rupiper/ 620 W. Stonegate Ct./ Ankeny, IA 50023. Memories of Bev are welcome at www.Griffin-Gray.com.