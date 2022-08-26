Beverly Ann Jones

Beverly A. (Eisenbrand) Jones of Rochester MN, died March 11, 2022 due to an accidental fall.

Beverly was born on February 1, 1927 in Berne MN go Harold Eisenbrand and Emma Brehmer.

She was raised by her grandparents, Godfrey and Addie Letcher, in The Berne area and north of Rochester. On July 21 1946, she married James (Casey) Jones in the Little Brown Church in Nassau, IA. They lived in Rochester throughout their lives. They operated Casey’s Kennel until Casey retired but Beverly kept on working at other Jobs until her 80s. Her last job was a caretaker at Woodridge Apartments.

Beverly is survived by a sister, Lillian Claussen, of Rochester; son, Duane D. Jones Of Rochester; Daughter, Sally A. Jones of Apache Junction AZ; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Casey) Jones; sister, Lafrance Henry; 2 half-sisters, Audrey and Gloria; a half-brother, Junior Brehmer; grandson, David C. Jones

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church on August 27, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Rochester Eagle’s Club at 5:30 p.m. on August 27 2022.