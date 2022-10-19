Beverly Ann Petersen of Rochester, Minnesota passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2022, at Edenbrook nursing home where she had resided the last few months.

Beverly was born in Rochester on June 21, 1959, to Frederick and Lougene Petersen. She attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1978.

Beverly was an avid gardener and was known for her beautiful flowers and landscaping. She loved art and uniquities and could often be found attending flea markets and antique stores searching for treasures with her boyfriend, Rick.

She most recently was employed by Spectrum until around 2019.

Beverly is survived by her mother, Lougene Petersen; sister, Bonnie (Mark) Szurgot; and the love of her life, Richard Lentz, all of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick (Bud) Petersen, as well as maternal and paternal grandparents. She will be dearly missed by many cousins, friends, and family, all who loved her.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Foster officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday in the River Park Chapel. Beverly will be laid to eternal rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com