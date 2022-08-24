Beverly Ann Wood of Rochester, MN passed from this world on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in her 93rd year.

Beverly grew up in Minneapolis, one of 5 children. She received her BS in Nursing from the University of Minnesota and remained lifelong friends with many of her nursing classmates. She met her beloved late husband of 68 years, Dr. Lloyd Wood, at the U of M Hospital while both were completing their degrees. After marrying and starting their family of six, Beverly devoted her life to raising her children. She also found time in her busy life to volunteer at her church, in the community, and enjoyed wonderful friendships in her “sewing circle”. In later years she enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time at their lake house in Wisconsin where they especially loved gatherings with family.

Her steadfast love and sense of humor will be sorely missed by her surviving children: Karen (Richard), Beth, Diane (Russell), Cameron (Kirstin), Craig and Tom (Jean).

Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Craig), Sarah (Jaden), Krista (Josh), Anna, Zachary (Lisa) and Lauren (Jeff).

Beloved great grandmother of Jaden, Charlotte, Carson, Cole, Savannah, Chase, Spencer, Vivienne, Ray and Mackenzie.

We were all extremely blessed to have her in our lives and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her so very dearly.

A family celebration of life will be held later this fall.

As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the University of Minnesota Nursing School or to Christ United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence are welcome at Thomas Wood 3070 25th ST NW Rochester, MN 55901.