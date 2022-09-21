Beverly Anne Freeberg died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul Minnesota on September 17, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born on June 25, 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Dagfinn and Blanche (Smith) Langos. Beverly spent her childhood at her family farm in Goodhue, Minnesota and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1954. Later she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Winona State University in 1978.

She was an accomplished artist in drawing, oil painting, and costume designing. She received numerous costume designing awards for her work in Red Wing, Rochester and Belvidere Illinois civic theaters. She was also active in civil rights with the NAACP in Rockford, Illinois and Rochester, Minnesota and other organizations, where she contributed to community and black history events. She worked as a seamstress, fashion and costume designer and finished out her career after college working in psychology.

She is survived by her son, Delano Freeberg, daughter, Kim Millman, grandson, Jerome Freeberg, granddaughters, Jessica Titus, Shannon Knudson, two great-grandchildren and her sisters, Lilly Brezina, Dorthy Hesse, and Silvia Ratz. She is preceded in death by her mother and father.

A private family memorial will be held in Colorado on October 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rochester Civic Theater in her memory.