Beverly Claire Hexum

Beverly Hexum passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her residence, at The Homestead of Rochester, after all of her family had said their farewells.

Beverly Claire (Knocke) Hexum was born on April 14, 1930 to Walter and Bertha (Backhaus) Knocke in Williston, North Dakota. The family moved to York, Nebraska, where Bev grew up. After graduating from high school, Bev moved to Rochester to attend the Kahler School of Nursing, where she met Dick Hexum.

On March 6, 1950, she and Dick married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Rochester and raised their 2 sons, while operating their family business ventures.

Bev enjoyed travel adventures with family and friends all over the world. Her true love, however, was her artwork and crafts. Watercolor painting was something she mastered over the decades. Bev was an advocate of education and funded scholarships at Lourdes High School, RCTC, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska, and the University of Iowa.

Bev is survived by her two sons, Richard L. Hexum Jr. (Kathryn Augst) of Hayward, WI and Thomas M. Hexum (Barbara Pappas) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Anne (Derek) Kuehl, Ryan (Crystal) Hexum, Adam Hexum, Christina Hexum, Abigail Hexum, and Charles Hexum; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Griffin, Lilly, Madeline, Elliot, Leisel, and Ingrid; brother-in-law, Les (Barb Brooks) Hexum of Deephaven, MN; nephews, Jeff Hexum, Matt (Tammy) Hexum, and Marc (Kerri) Hexum.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dick, her parents, one brother, one sister, and one niece.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Seasons Hospice, the dedicated caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, and The Homestead staff and friends.

Memorials are preferred to be sent to Lourdes High School Hexum Scholarship, Seasons Hospice, or Gloria Dei Church in Bev’s memory.

A family celebration of Bev’s life will be held at a later date.

