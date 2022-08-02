Beverly E. Lund, 90, passed away on July 20, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus.

She was born on May 17, 1932 in Rochester, MN to Walter and Cecil (Prentiss) Kohn.

Beverly was baptized as an adult at So. Zumbro Lutheran Church, rural Kasson, MN.

In 1977 Beverly was happily united in marriage to Neil Lund, until his passing in 2012.

Beverly lived in the Rochester area nearly her whole life, except for a short time in California. She had a long-time career in the grocery store business. Beverly enjoyed a multitude of hobbies throughout her lifetime; playing accordion, oil painting, sewing, quilting, all methods of embroidery, cooking, candy making, and, she was a voracious reader of novels. She loved visiting with family and friends. Bev was always ready for the next adventure. Beverly will be missed by many.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Violet King, brother Maynard (Bud) Kohn and their spouses; nieces Sherry and Judy and their spouses; Lund brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Also, most of her long-time friends.

Beverly is survived by stepsons Steven, Jerry, Richard; stepdaughter Jean; nieces Suzanne, Darlene, Nancy, Gayle, and Sharon; nephews Terry and David; numerous step grandchildren and step nieces and nephews; also, extended family and friends.

Graveside Memorial Service will be 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Douglas Center Grove Cemetery, 6991 75th St NW, Oronoco, MN 55960.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Beverly may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com