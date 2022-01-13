SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Beverly Hildestad

61e0698804352f75e50e427e.jpg
Published January 13, 2022 03:33 PM
Share

The loving Family of Beverly ‘Bev’ D. Hildestad, 93, announce her passing on January 3, 2022 at Benedictine Madonna Towers  Skilled  Nursing Care Center in Rochester, MN. Bev was born 06/08/1928 in rural Chatfield, MN. In 1949, she married Arlys Hildestad. They were the proud parents  of three children: Alan, Linda, and Steve. Bev was a dedicated employee at St. Mary’s Hospital starting as a nurse’s aid and later in Housekeeping. She was a member  of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Eyota, MN; followed by Bethel Lutheran, Rochester, MN. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Family was most important to her, she expressed her love with her dedicated cooking and baking. Her love and giving will be missed. She is survived by her children: Alan (Sandy) Hildestad, Linda (Don) Lyke and Steve Hildestad, grandchildren: Chris, Tom, Jennifer,  McKenzie and great grandchildren: Finley, Xavier, Lincoln, Arlys and Arabella. The family extends our thanks and gratitude to the staffs of Madonna Meadows and Madonna Tower SNF for their care of our Mother. Bev choose to participate in Mayo Clinic’s anatomical bequest program. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

Modulist Image

Most Recent
Ramona Gilbert
January 13, 2022 04:13 PM
Loren Smith
January 13, 2022 04:03 PM
61e04d6504352f75e50e1158.jpg
Jerome Joseph “Jerry” Downes
January 13, 2022 03:43 PM
Elaine Schmidt
January 13, 2022 11:13 AM
61ddf7f81a90f875b5e95c25.jpg
Jerry Ray Haack
January 13, 2022 09:03 AM
61df529c04352f75e50d22d2.jpg
Christine Phipps
January 12, 2022 04:23 PM