Beverly Hildestad

The loving Family of Beverly ‘Bev’ D. Hildestad, 93, announce her passing on January 3, 2022 at Benedictine Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing Care Center in Rochester, MN. Bev was born 06/08/1928 in rural Chatfield, MN. In 1949, she married Arlys Hildestad. They were the proud parents of three children: Alan, Linda, and Steve. Bev was a dedicated employee at St. Mary’s Hospital starting as a nurse’s aid and later in Housekeeping. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Eyota, MN; followed by Bethel Lutheran, Rochester, MN. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Family was most important to her, she expressed her love with her dedicated cooking and baking. Her love and giving will be missed. She is survived by her children: Alan (Sandy) Hildestad, Linda (Don) Lyke and Steve Hildestad, grandchildren: Chris, Tom, Jennifer, McKenzie and great grandchildren: Finley, Xavier, Lincoln, Arlys and Arabella. The family extends our thanks and gratitude to the staffs of Madonna Meadows and Madonna Tower SNF for their care of our Mother. Bev choose to participate in Mayo Clinic’s anatomical bequest program. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.