Beverly J. Finseth

Beverly Finseth, 91 of Fountain, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

Beverly Joan Kester was born on October 30, 1930 to Orlo and Frances (Smalley) Kester. Beverly graduated from Chatfield High School. In August 1948 she married Dale Finseth. They lived the majority of their life in Fountain. Beverly was a bookkeeper for Foremost Farms, until she retired.

Beverly is survived by her son; Dallas (Debra), and daughter Denise (Jerry) Euteneuer; 5 grandchildren, Amy Finseth, Heather Finseth, Chad (Cassie) Finseth, Larysa (Will) Schulze, Ethan (Allie) Euteneuer; 6 great-grandchildren, Drew Tienter, Kennedy Ristau, Jezlyn Finseth, Jaidyn Finseth, Diem Finseth, Jo Ella Finseth. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents; 4 brothers, Richard, Cyril, Boyd, Harvey Kester; one sister Audrey Trogstad.

Visitation for Beverly will be 1 – 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Chatfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested for Fountain Lutheran Church. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com