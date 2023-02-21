Beverly J. Larson, 92, formerly of Rochester, passed away on February 13, 2023, at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa.

Beverly Jean Thompson Larson was born November 9, 1930, in Dows, Iowa, to Chris H. and Matilda (Timm) Thompson. She grew up on a farm in Franklin County, Iowa, and graduated from Dows High School in 1948. Bev married Glen R. Braun on December 22, 1948, and they later divorced. In 1967, she received her certification in secretarial and clerical training from Austin Area Vocational School. Bev then worked 28 ½ years for Olmsted County Public Health, retiring in 1995. On October 17, 1970, Bev married Grant H.C. Larson. Following retirement, Bev and Grant wintered in Las Vegas for 11 years and returned to Rochester in 2006 to live year-round. Due to health challenges, Bev and Grant moved to Decorah in March 2017.

Survivors include Bev’s seven children: Barry (Pat) Braun of Littleton, Colorado, Ron (Darlene) Braun of Prescott, Arizona, Rod (Nance) Braun of Rochester, Sandy (Mark) Steck of Canton, South Dakota, Sherry Alcock of Decorah, Sharon (Bill) Wefring of Buckeye, Arizona, and Peggy (Pete) Ellefsen of Indianapolis, Indiana. Her twelve grandchildren: Shane Braun, Jennifer Bunn, Melissa Derouin, Heather Kraling, Rollie (Hannah) Steck, Orrin Steck, Matt Alcock, Emily (Marlon) Henriquez, Rebecca (Theo Taylor) Alcock, Carly (PJ Goodwin) Ellefsen, Jon Ellefsen, and Erin (Andy Johnson) Ellefsen. Also surviving are stepchildren: Steve (Darlene) Larson of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Sue (Charlie) Rud of Backus, Minnesota, and Scott Larson of Hutchinson, Minnesota, along with their five children and families.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Larson, on October 12, 2019; son-in- law, Dave Alcock, on April 3, 2005; parents; and seven siblings and their spouses.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester at a later date. Inurnment will be at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah.