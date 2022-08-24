Beverly Jean Helmbrecht, 83, of Rochester, MN, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN.

Beverly was born February 9, 1939 in Elgin, Minnesota to Elmer and Verna (Prescher) Wilde. She

graduated from Elgin-Millville High School in 1957. On December 26, 1959, she married Floyd “Fuzz” Helmbrecht in Elgin. They made their home in Rochester, MN. Beverly worked as a pharmacy technician at Weber and Judd in Rochester and retired from the Mayo Clinic Pharmacy. In retirement, she worked as a crossing guard for children going to Jefferson Grade School in Rochester.

Beverly enjoyed finding treasures at flea markets and garage sales. She also enjoyed playing the rooster slot machine at Treasure Island Cascino.

She is survived by her son Dan (Robin) Helmbrecht; daughters Tammy (Kevin) Watkins and Sue Fogarty all of Rochester; 7 grandchildren Ryan (Katie) Helmbrecht, Nick (Marcy) Fogarty, Melissa (Brian) Mensink, Allison (Derek Maass) Day, Christopher (Bekki) Watkins, Patrick (Nicole) Watkins and April (Ryan) Tuquero; and 7 great-grandchildren Mila and Harper Fogarty, Shea Mensink, Parker and Joseph Watkins and Rozalyn and Elora Tuquero. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Jerry Wilde.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Season’s Hospice in Rochester, MN.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chosen Valley Care Center and Season’s Hospice for all the compassion and care that was given to Beverly.