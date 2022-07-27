Beverly Jo Allen, 84, of Rochester, MN died June 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Campus.

Beverly was born in Iola, Kansas to Kenneth and Katherine Smail on March 7, 1938. She grew up in Worthington, MN. Beverly attended South Dakota State College where she studied to be a pharmacist. Beverly was married to Paul Allen on October 17, 1959. Beverly was a pharmacist at Mayo Clinic for 35 years. She loved her job. She was active in Eastern Star and quilting club. She loved quilting and has made many beautiful quilts.

Beverly is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Elizabeth (Keji) Ii, son Thomas (Debra) Allen, sister Marsha (Robert) Tofte, brother Thommas (Joyce) Smail, grand-daughters Ariana Allen (Brett Chatman) and Deanne (Aaron Engen) , Great-grandchildren Jayden Celius and Emma Engen and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Kenneth and Katherine Smail (parents), Patricia and Edward Burger (sister and brother-in-law).

A Celebration of Life will be held August 27, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre, 5482 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Allen family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com