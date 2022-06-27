Beverly June Morton, 91, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Friday June 24, 2022, surrounded in her final days by her family at Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN. She was born to Leone and Harold Buckman of Dodge Center, MN on June 26, 1930, at Saint Mary’s hospital. She met Bill Morton as a classmate in high school. They married in 1950 and together had three children, Cynthia, Susan, and Craig. In high-school, Bev co-founded and co-edited the Dodge Center Dodgers yearbook. While in high school she participated in school plays, played the French horn, was student director of music, sang in the choir, was a majorette, and salutatorian her Senior year. She graduated with honors from Winona State College with a teaching degree. While in college, she sang in the Mendelsohn club, played French horn and drums in the band, and was presented an award by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Bev identified the need for a kindergarten class at Byron elementary, and taught the first new classes for 2 summers, along with 2 school years of 1st grade. Bev was a substitute teacher for Rochester elementary schools from 1960 until 2005. Bev and Bill were avid square dancers for 46 years. Bill was an accomplished square dance caller. Bev would call a duet with him, on occasion. When they danced together, their smooth, fluid movements were in perfect sync. Their primary club was the Roc 8’s, however they traveled to many different towns and states with square dancing. They spent their summers living in Wabasha, boating the Mississippi. Many happy memories were created for their children and grandchildren during those joy-filled days! They enjoyed playing card games together, and always enjoyed a good win! (This has become a family tradition!) Bev volunteered in her church serving on many committees, singing in the choir, and performing solos. She was an accomplished bridge player and belonged to various clubs both in Rochester and Wabasha. In retirement, Bev volunteered as an auxilian for the Mayo Clinic. She also spent many hours visiting and assisting shut in friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother and father, Leone and Harold Buckman Sr.; her parents-in-law, Harry and Meron Morton; siblings and in-law’s, Harold (Alice) Buckman Jr., Patricia (Clinton) Peterson, Phyllis (Alrow) Funk, Mary (James) Baker, Ronald (Dorothy) Morton, and James Paulson; nephews, David Morton, Royce Phillip Baker; great-niece, Anna Funk; great-nephews, Ryan Peterson and Mitchell Morton.

Bev is survived by her children, Cynthia (Duane) Wiste, Susan (James) Crawley, and Craig Morton; grandchildren, Timothy Wiste, Jillaine (Brad) Eastridge, Nichole (Scott) Gifford, Leslie Crawley, Matthew (Tiffany) Crawley, Justin Morton, and Chelsi (Aric) Dodd; 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Paulson from London, Canada; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She blessed many lives and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ, 1503 2nd Ave NE Rochester, MN. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Riverside cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be her memory.