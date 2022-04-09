Beverly M. Polikowsky

Beverly “Bev” Polikowsky, 90, passed away peacefully March 28, 2022 at the Chosen Valley Care Center.

Beverly Mae Narveson was born January 22, 1932, to Baldwin and Mildred (Martin) Narveson and grew up in the Chatfield area, graduating from Chatfield High school in 1951. Bev married Bob Polikowsky at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, MN on October 3, 1953, residing on the family farm. They moved to Chatfield in 1962 where they raised their 4 daughters.

Bev was an avid MN sports fan and was a long-time season ticket holder for the MN Vikings. Bev’s favorite past time was watching her grandchildren play sports, rarely missing a game.

Bev was employed at Saint Marys Hospital for 25 years in Environmental Services. Bob and Bev were long time members of the Chatfield Golf Course, managing it for two years. Bev enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, trips to the casino but playing 500 was her favorite past time, especially in her later years.

Bev is survived by her 4 daughters – Bonnie (Bill) McMillin, Cheryl (Chuck) Meyer, Patti (Jay) Obey and Tammy (Allan) Neis; 9 grandchildren: Jeremy McMillin, Amanda Meyer, Ben (Michelle) Meyer; Heidi Meyer, Nic (Morgan) Obey, Mitchel Obey, Nathan (Becky) Neis, Bryan (Brittni) Neis, and Jake Neis; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lyle (Doris) Narveson, Dean (Teresa) Narveson, Jerry (Elsie) Narveson, and Butch (Carmen) Narveson; brother in-law Darrell Bacon; and many nieces and nephews.

Bev is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents and sisters, Lois Bacon and Donna Jech, in-laws: Robert Jech, Betty & Neil Bohach, Junior Polikowsky and Virginia Eck.

Memorial Service for Bev will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Chatfield Lutheran Church. With visitation starting at 9:30 – 11 a.m. Burial will be in Chatfield Cemetery following the service at Church.

Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com