Beverly Mae Richardson

Beverly Mae (Jenkin) Richardson, 85, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born on June 5, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Arthur Warner and Helen (Micklik) Harms.

Beverly received her Nursing Diploma from Illinois Masonic Hospital (School of Nursing) in 1958, worked in various nursing departments in Chicago, Ill; Fredrick, Maryland; Taipei, Taiwan; and Austin, MN. Beverly pursued other career opportunities and returned to nursing in 1979 at St Mary’s Hospital in-patient psychiatric unit. During her 25 years at St. Mary’s Hospital, she continued her education, graduating from St. Joseph’s College in Windham, Maine in 1985 with a BS degree in Professional Arts with concentration in psychology. She went on to get her master’s degree in Psychology from Winona State University, Winona, Minnesota in 1989. Retiring from St Mary’s Hospital after 25 years, she moved to private practice as a psychologist. She enjoyed using her skills as a Red Cross volunteer.

Whether traveling by car throughout the United States with her husband or flying off to some distance location, adventurous travel was one of her greatest loves. Beverly enjoyed being a world traveler, collecting figurines and treasures to display and share with family.

Survivors include son, Keith (Kathy) Jenkin of Rochester, MN; daughter, Donna (Jeff) Skrukrud of Rochester, MN; stepdaughter, Mary Jane (Jim) Highum of Northfield, MN; sister Barbara (Ray) Sanders of Portage, Michigan, as well as four grandsons and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse (Robert Richardson), two daughters (Robyn and Kristen) and two stepdaughters (Barb and Ann).

A funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery, Austin, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Richardson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com