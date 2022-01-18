Beverly Michelson

Beverly Mae Michelson, age 75, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at her residence.

Beverly was born on October 27, 1946 in Worthington, MN to Wilbert and Margaret (Michelson) Beerman. She graduated from Heron Lake Public School. She received an associate degree in Human Services from Worthington Community College. She worked in a variety of jobs in the Human Services field.

Beverly loved doing crafts, painting, and her dog Annie. She loved visiting with all her friends at High Pointe Senior Living.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Teri (Vern) Dose; son, Farel Steinberg; sisters, Deb Navara and Cheryl Hazen; and grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary and Rachel Schwalbach.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sharon Jansen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Beverly may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com