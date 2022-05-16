March 22, 1967 - May 13, 2022

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Beverly Oakland, 55, Dodge Center, Minn., died Friday, May 13, in Dodge Center.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Dodge Center. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. The Rev. Nate Luong will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.