Beverly Tuohy

Beverly Ann (Anderson) Tuohy, age 70, passed away January 12, 2022 at River Bend Memory Care Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Beverly was born May 21, 1951, in Austin, Minnesota, and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1969. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Austin Community College in 1980, became an LPN in 1972, and an RN in 1980. She received a bachelor’s degree in Science of Nursing from Viterbo College, La Crosse, WI, in 2001. She gave birth to her only son, Derek Read, in 1971, and was married to Edward Charles Tuohy for 36 wonderful years. Beverly took great pride in her career at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, spanning 42 years. She loved to travel with her family and had a passion for music and photography. She always brought good spirits and a heartwarming smile wherever she went. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Louise Anderson; sister, Deanna Watkins; husband, Edward Tuohy; and son, Derek Read. She is survived by her sister, June Lee; grandson, Brandon Read, and numerous nephews and nieces and their children. A visitation will be held on March 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM, First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester, Minnesota. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM, along with an internment at the church’s columbarium. A short luncheon will be held afterwards.