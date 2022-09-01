Billy Kenneth Jahraus, 81, of Byron, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on August 30, 2022.

Billy (Bill) was born July 29, 1941, in Zeeland, North Dakota to Arthur and Lydia (Ehrmann) Jahraus. He graduated from Century High School in 1959 and then joined the Air Force as a photographer where he served our country, stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from 1959 to 1963.

On November 30, 1963, Bill married his sweetheart, Susan Marie Rud, at East St. Olaf Church in Rock Dell, Minnesota. He worked two years as a photographer for Neuman Craft of Rochester before beginning his 49-year career with Crenlo of Rochester, Minnesota. While at Crenlo, Bill was both a welder and a supervisor before retiring in 2014.

Bill was also a bartender at the American Legion in Byron, Minnesota, where he loved to socialize and give people a hard time about anything, creating plenty of laughter and memories. Everyone who knew Bill has a story to tell, a specific memory, a special moment, because that’s what Bill did – he worked hard, played hard, but most importantly, he loved hard!

Bill was a very talented woodworker and spent many hours in his garage, building and fixing. He was an active bowler and softball player and enjoyed word searches and scratch-off lottery tickets. His pride and joy were his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren (soon to be seven), who he deeply adored.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lydia Jahraus; his brother, Wayne Jahraus and his sister, Betty Vasser. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan; his sister Loretta (Louie Koch), sister-in-law Barb; his children Rhonda, Troy (Amy), Stacy (Wendy); 7 grandchildren, Brandon (Sara), Ryan (Jessica), Shelby (Nathaniel), Baylee, Aiden, Kiya, Jace; and 5 great grandchildren, James, Elliot, Piper, Nora and Violet.

Services will be held at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home:

Visitation from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 6th

Visitation at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 7th

Memorial Service at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 7th

* The service can also be streamed on Facebook Live, beginning 5-10 minutes prior to 11 AM https://www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/

Lunch will follow the Memorial Service, with Burial at East St. Olaf Church at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Legion Post 119, 505 Frontage Road NW, Byron, MN 55920, https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org or to

Seasons Hospice, 1696 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902, https://www.seasonshospice.org/donations-and-giving

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jahraus family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.