Blanche F. Neseth, 99, formerly of Kasson, passed away on Sunday October 2, 2022 in Plainview, MN.

Blanche was born November 27, 1922 in Eaton, Colorado the youngest daughter of Frederick and Marie Walbruch. Blanche was graduated from Rochester High School, Rochester, MN in 1940. She then attended and was graduated from St. Charles Normal School with a certificate in education. Thus began a 40+ year career in teaching.

Blanche Walbruch married Truman Neseth on September 14, 1946. She is survived by two sons, Richard “Rich” (Evadell), and Gene (Margot); four grandchildren, Tony (Stacy) Rouse, Tammy Hennes, Hans (Paola) Neseth, and Benjamin Neseth; three great-grandchildren, Aaron Rouse, Cassie Hennes, and Hans Fredrick “Hansi” Neseth as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Truman; sister Esther Dwyer; and brothers Carl, Philip, Theodore, Harry, and Walter Walbruch.

The funeral service for Blanche is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 301 8th Ave NW, Kasson MN with Pastor John Weisenberger officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the South Zumbro Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Kasson, MN.

Dibble Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.