Bobbi Jean Bell, age 57, of Rochester, MN and a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 5, 2022), in the comfort of her home. She was surrounded by her devoted and loving husband, cherished children, adoring siblings, and her precious dog Stella Rose and cat Cali CoCo. Bobbi had been battling leukemia since August of 2020.

Bobbi was born October 9, 1964 in Minot, ND to Don and Darlene Mueske. She moved to Minnesota as a toddler with her family, grew up in Stewartville, attended school there, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1982. She married the love of her life, Kevin Bell, on December 29th of 1995. Bobbi grew up working at her family owned restaurant, Tarsillas, and at the Gardens Lounge, both in Stewartville. She ended her waitressing career at the Hungry Bear to begin a new journey with Mayo Clinic where she was employed for 23 years in Quality Assurance. Bobbi loved her job and her co-workers. Bobbi and Kevin lived and raised their family in Stewartville for many years, before moving to Rochester in 2018. Kevin was a past longtime employee at McNeilus in Dodge Center and is now employed at Halcon Corp. in Stewartville. Bobbi was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church and had currently attended the United Methodist Church both in Stewartville. She was a member of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 Ladies Auxillary.

Bobbi had such a spice for life. She made the most out of every minute; from smelling every single candle while shopping to skipping down the hospital halls in-between appointments. She always made sure to say a polite “Hello,” and “Thank you” to anyone who passed by. She had such a strong bond with her loving sisters and brother. They did everything they could together which is so cherished. Bobbi loved spending quality time with her grandkids and children. She spent every weekend she could at their camper in Waterville; she loved spending every moment possible outside to enjoy the summer heat and sunshine. One of Bobbi’s favorite hobbies was taking care of her beautiful plants and flowers. She enjoyed the many friendships she created over her life and was often the life of the party. She enjoyed weekend margaritas with family and friends.

Bobbi’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic’s Hospice team, the Bone Marrow Transplant team, and Dr. Grace Choong from hematology who provided loving care to her and her family.

Bobbi is survived by her husband Kevin; 2 daughters and 1 son - Cassandra (Chad) Rabe of Rochester; Justin (Morgan) Dahle of Litchfield Park, AZ and Savannah (Heath) Rud of Byron; 4 sisters - Sharon (Jim) Koch of Wabasha; Deitra (Don) Pickett of Rochester; Loretta (Larry) Mueller of Stewartville, and Dawn (Jay) Miller of Rochester, and her brother Micheal (Christy) Mueske of Rochester; grandchildren - Mckaylee, Dylan, Kourtney, Rilynn, Jayla, Kyla and River Jean and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving parents - Don and Darlene Mueske, Grandmother June Mueske and Uncle Gary Struck.

A memorial service for Bobbi will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday (April 9, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Bobbi are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.