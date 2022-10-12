Bonnie Belle Scharlow passed on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Meadow Lakes in Rochester.

Bonnie was born on October 26, 1934. She is survived by five children - Lynn Cale, Tom Scharlow (Stephanie), Kim Anderson (Wesley), Lee Schriever (Lisa), Larry Schriever (Sharon), and Jeff Schriever (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Scharlow, a son, Gary Schriever, and great granddaughter, Kaylie Meyer. Bonnie had 13 grandchildren, and many great (and great great) grandchildren. Bonnie was an employee of Mayo Clinic in Rochester for many years. She has graciously donated her brain to Mayo for research purposes of Alzheimer’s Disease.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 3rd Ave. SW Rochester, MN with Pastor Tim Rotman officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com