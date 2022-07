Feb. 14, 1946 - July 4, 2022

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Bonnie Hanson, 76, Rochester, Minn., died Monday, July 4, in Chosen Valley Care Center.

A service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lanesboro, Minn.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.