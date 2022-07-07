Bonnie Hanson

Bonnie Lee Hanson left us on July 4th after battling ALS for 3 years. Preceded in death by her father, Howard; and siblings, Rebecca, Gary and Steven. Survived by her mother, Beverly; siblings, Peggy (Rick) Semmen of Austin, Jeff (Carrie) Hanson of Lanesboro, Karen (Larry) Wittig of Plymouth, Mark (Pat) Hanson of Winona, Todd Hanson of Austin, and Mike Hanson of Lanesboro; nieces and nephews, Brent, Corey, Chris, Jennifer, Jonathan and Chelsea; 7 great-nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Stan.

Born on February 14, 1946 in Lanesboro, she moved to Rochester after graduation. She worked at International Transport for 27 Years, 6 years at Associates In Psychiatry and Psychology, several years at Gift of Life Transplant House and last at United Way, which she loved and it gave her an opportunity to make use of her caring nature. She loved family gatherings, daily walks, playing cards and dancing.

As a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Lanesboro, her going away service will be held there on Mon. July 11 at 1 PM. Visitation will be an hour preceding the service. Lunch will be provided following.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Bonnie may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com