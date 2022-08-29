Bonnie L. Bickel

Bonnie Lee (Palmer) Bickel, age 78, died at Madonna Meadows assisted living facility on August 28, 2022. Bonnie was born on September 24, 1943 in Fort Dodge, IA to Leland and Eleanor (Nekvinda) Palmer. She was the oldest of 6 children. She lived in Dayton, IA until the age of 17, when her family moved to Mankato, MN in 1960 and graduated from Mankato High School in 1961. She met her husband Steven Bickel through mutual friends and they married on February 9, 1963. Bonnie worked at the local Mankato TV station until they moved to Rochester, MN in 1967. Bonnie started working at KROC in July 1972, the local TV station which then became KTTC until she retired in 2005. She was a member and involved in Kiwanis and Evangel Methodist Church over her >50 years living in Rochester. Bonnie moved into Madonna Meadows after the passing of her husband in 2020.

Bonnie is survived by her brother Terry (Cheryl) Palmer and sister Pam (Randy) Dahms all of Green Valley, AZ and sister Cheryl (Gary) Zimmerli of Mankato and her sister-in-law Shirley (Bill) Huettl of Mankato as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Steven Bickel in 2020 as well as both parents, her sister Sandy Goblirsch and brother Lynn Palmer.

The family would like to thank Madonna Meadows and Moments Hospice staff for all the wonderful care she received during her time with them, as well as all the prayers and support we received from Evangel Methodist Church pastors and congregation during this time. Bonnie had been in hospice care with Moments Hospice of Rochester, MN since July 15th of this year.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 55906. Refreshments will follow at the church. A graveside service will take place at St Olaf Cemetery in New Richland, MN. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901 and also 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial gifts be directed to Evangel Methodist Church or Moments Hospice of Rochester, MN in memory of Bonnie.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bickel family