Borge Christensen

Born May 4, 1928, in Odense, Denmark, died March 30, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota, USA. On May 24, 1965, Borge became a U.S. citizen. Educated at Denmark’s Technical University and General Electric’s Advanced Engineering and General Management programs. Served in Royal Danish Navy in Denmark and Greenland. Worked in Denmark and Indonesia for Thomas B. Thrige; in Denmark, England, France, and USA for GE. Retired to Mors, Denmark in 1985. Returned to the USA in 1989. Settled in Tucson, Arizona from where he moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 2007.

Borge’s life’s common denominator was service. In his youth, he served in scouting. In mid- and later life, he served domestically and internationally through Rotary and in leadership of Danish American organizations. He spent the larger part of his professional career in service businesses on the leading edge of computers and communications. He was a mentor. He was equally demanding of himself and others. He combined duteous diligence and discipline, genuine gallantry and generosity. He believed in God’s love and forgiveness through His son, Jesus Christ; in self-reliance, hard work, and fundamental American values.

Predeceased by his parents, Eva Margrethe (Kruuse) and Aage Marius Christensen and two infant brothers, his first wife, Aase Marie (Bisgaard), his stepdaughter, Anne Louise Vallentin, and his second wife, Lotte (Vallentin) of Rochester, Minnesota; Borge M. Christensen is survived by his stepdaughter, Pia (Phillip) Harris of Surrey, England. Also surviving are his brother, Professor Erik Martin Christensen and four stepbrothers, Svend Aage Christensen and Jorgen Gerhard Christensen, all in Denmark; and in the USA Poul Erik Christensen, Carl Christian Christensen of Vero Beach, Florida/Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Denver, Colorado, respectively. Further survivors include two stepsisters, Ann (Christensen) Puschmann of Hamburg, Germany; and Mette (Christensen) Plovsing, Denmark together with nieces and nephews here and abroad.