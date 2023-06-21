Feb. 28, 1957 - June 16, 2023

RED WING, Minn. - Bradley Arndt, 66, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, June 16, in at home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Memorials are preferred to the church or Conservation Club.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.