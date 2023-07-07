Bradley James Kazos, 51, of Rochester, MN, passed away Monday June 26th, 2023 due to complications of diabetes.

Was born August 20th, 1971 to Lois and Ronald (Butch) Kazos. Grew up in Byron, MN with siblings: Casey Kazos, Sean Kazos, Angelena Turner, Lois Sorensen, Mary Hickey, Glen McKeon, John McKeon, James McKeon, Preston McKeon.

Graduated with his Associate’s Degree in wind turbine technology, loved riding motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with his family. There wasn’t much Bradley couldn’t fix, and the most important thing to him was his children and his family. Bradley was a live in the moment kind of guy and always knew how to put a smile on your face with his humor. Anyone who ever got to know him knew how grateful they were to have him in their life. Bradley will be honored and remembered forever.

Bradley is survived by his children: Kathryn Rose Kazos, 29 of Bloomington, MN, Jacob Frederick Kazos, 22 of Cedar Falls, IA, Hannah Louise Kazos-Hickey, 19 of Byron, MN, Haley Ann Kazos-Hickey, 17 of Byron, MN, Adrienna Lynn Berg, 34 of Fremont, NE; His brothers and sisters: James McKeon of Mazeppa, MN, John McKeon of Spring, TX, Glen McKeon of Rochester, MN, Mary Hickey of Byron, MN, Lois Sorensen of Herman, NE, Sean Kazos of Minneapolis, MN, Casey Kazos of Rochester, MN, and Angelena Turner of Cedar Falls, IA.

Bradley is predeceased by his parents Lois and Ronald Kazos, and his brother Preston McKeon.

A celebration of life is planned for July 15th, 2023 at the 2nd bridge pavilion at Oxbow Park, Byron, MN from 1-5pm where we will gather as family and friends to honor the life and pay the respects that Bradley deserves. Please reach out to the family with any questions regarding directions, thank you.