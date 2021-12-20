Brandon C. Musolf

Brandon Charles Musolf, 30, of Roseville, MN unexpectedly passed away on December 11, 2021. He was employed at Meridian Behavioral Health.

Brandon was born January 23, 1991 in Rochester, MN. He was a 2009 graduate of Mayo High School. In his spare time, Brandon enjoyed snowboarding, playing lacrosse, Frisbee golf and gaming. He had a passion for cars, working on car engines, washing, waxing and keeping his car in pristine shape. Brandon was a quiet, mild-mannered individual who had a caring and loving heart.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Colleen Tschudy (Louis) of NE Minneapolis, MN; father, Tod Musolf (Emily) (step-sister Hannah Twedt) of Rochester, MN; sister, Brittany Holzem (Mario Pizzano) of Redding, CA. He is also survived by his grandparents, Paul & Pat Musolf of Rochester, MN; his uncle, Brad Musolf (Marta) of St. Louis Park, MN; nieces/nephews, Elias, Nina, Andrew, and Jacob, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

There will be two celebrations of Brandon’s life. On Friday, January 7, 2022 a dinner and memorial is scheduled from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Midland Hills Country Club 2001 Fulham St., Roseville, MN 55113. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit: https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Brandon-Musolf/#!/Obituary

The second celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Musolf family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit https://www.ranfranzandvinefh.com/obituary/626674/Brandon-Charles-Musolf/

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to the charity of donor’s choice.