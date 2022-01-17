Brandon Joseph Mueller, 38, of Eyota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Brandon was born in Rochester on December 7, 1983, the son of Kevin Mueller and Pamela Krueger. Brandon was a graduate of Elgin High School. After high school, he helped work on numerous local farms and various construction jobs before joining the Carpenters Union. In his spare time, Brandon enjoyed going hunting, fishing, going to auctions or running. He loved spending time with his friends but above all he loved spending his time with his nieces and nephews. Brandon had an infectious smirk, a hearty chuckle and a heart of gold. He was always hardworking and there to help others, whenever they needed his help. He will be missed.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Pamela (Kyle) Krueger; father, Kevin (Julie) Mueller; siblings, Melissa (Ben) Scheerer, Michael (Sarah) Mueller, Dustin (Jen) Mueller, Katrina (Dan) Priest, Adam (Meredith) Mueller; maternal grandfather, Donald Ebling; 21 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and a host of other family and friends. Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Ebling and by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Elinor Mueller.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester with the Rev. Ben Loos officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022 and one hour prior to the service all at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Viola, MN. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required during visitation and the service.

To watch the livestream of the service, go to: https://www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Mueller family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com