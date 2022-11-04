Bree M. Condon, age 47 of Rochester, passed away on November 2, 2022 at Mayo Clinic - Methodist Campus. Bree was a caring wife, mother, sister and friend.

Bree was born on February 22, 1975 to William “Dirk” and Geri (Ramthun) Dehn. She grew up in Kasson and graduated from Kasson High School in 1994. She received her Associates Degree from RCTC. She worked as a Health Unit Coordinator at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married Nathan Condon on September 27, 2008. Bree loved to bake and make chex mix with her family.

Bree is survived by her husband of 14 years Nathan; son Nolan; father Dirk Dehn; brother Bret Dehn. She was preceded in death by her mother Geri Dehn; parents-in-law Philip and Mary Condon.

Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will start at 10AM. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery.

The Condon family would especially like to thank the folks at Brighton Care Home for there care of Bree through a difficult time.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Condon family; to share a special memory of condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.