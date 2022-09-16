Brenda Lee Thorson

Surrounded in love, our mother passed away peacefully on September 12th as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.

She was born in California and as part of a military family lived in many places from France to Ft. Lauderdale. She graduated from Chatfield High School in 1972 and was looking forward to her 50th reunion this weekend.

She inspired joy in many people through her work as an LPN at Methodist Hospital, private childcare provider and foster mom, Community Action Program, Habitat for Humanity, Rochester Public Schools, and as the coordinator of the SEMCAC senior meal program at Fontaine Towers. She was excited to start again as a school crossing guard. She found joy in fall colors, coffee chats, sunrises, sunsets, road trips (especially Mackinac Island), Yahtzee, crafting/decorating, the Vikings, but mostly spending time with family telling stories and laughing. The last few years have been the happiest and healthiest of her life.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Imelda and Donald Tuohy. She is survived by her beautiful and single daughter Dena Joy Thorson, son Andy Sibley (taken, hands off ladies), Chuck Sibley (coparent extraordinaire), her siblings: Bill Tuohy, Tim Tuohy, Sharon Tuohy (Lee), Larry Tuohy (Mary), Laurie Tuohy, and Teresa Mueller (Jim), along with a mighty clan of other family and friends.

Our mother’s wishes were simply to have that clan gather together. Please join us to celebrate this phenomenal woman with a Fall Fest FUNeral (her word!) this Saturday the 17th at Andy’s house from 4:00 p.m. until the bonfire embers tire.

We are deeply grateful to the St. Mary’s ICU staff of Mary Brigh 7b and ER, Mayo Paramedics, First Responders, Pulver’s Towing, and Lifesource Organ Procurement Organization - even in death Mom’s gifts will benefit so many. A very special thank you to the neighborhood community and our dear Vanessa.

In lieu of flowers you can donate blood or to one of the causes above for which Mom fiercely advocated. Her last act on Earth was showing kindness to a stranger so we invite you to start your own Green Spark movement and ignite some goodwill throughout the land. Love you lots, Mom.