Brenna Lynn Amos, 33, of Stewartville, passed away suddenly on July 11, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.

Brenna was born July 12, 1989 in Rochester to Donald and Marla (Carpenter) Battey. She was a 2007 graduate of Century High School. Brenna went on to obtain two Associates Degrees in Liberal Arts and Surgical Technology. On September 6, 2014, Brenna was united in marriage to Chad Amos and they were blessed with three sons. Brenna worked as a surgical technologist and most recently a cast technician at OMC. She loved hiking, gardening, shopping and spending time with her friends. Brenna had a love for cats, but her main passion in life was her three boys. She had a feisty personality, was a loyal friend and a fierce wife and mother.

Brenna is survived by her husband, Chad; sons, Brayden, Camden and Owen; mother, Marla Battey; father, Donald Battey; sisters, Shayla (Brandon) O’Reilly, Alanna Battey; uncle, Dennis (Selena) Carpenter; aunts, Julie Carpenter and DeeDee (David ) Peterson; in-laws, Scott (Tammy) Amos; brother-in-law, Travis Amos and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in memory of Brenna. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com