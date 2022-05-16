Bret D. Christopherson

Bret Christopherson, 49, of Rochester, received his angel wings on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Bret Dennis Christopherson was born December 8, 1972 in Rochester, to Dennis and Sandra (Johnson) Christopherson. Bret graduated from Dover-Eyota High School in 1991. He pursued his talent in carpentry, and worked for Knutson Construction, but was always helping out his family and friends with their projects.

Bret was united in marriage to Leslie Carpenter on November 24, 2007, they were later divorced. Bret was a very charismatic person, who could bring a smile, and laughter where ever he was. He always had time and love for his family and friends. Bret enjoyed riding his Harley, grilling out and listening and dancing to his favorite music. Bret loved his sports and received many honors and recognitions. Everything Bret did he gave his all and best. He will be dearly missed, by so many that knew and all the hearts he touched.

Bret is survived by his daughters; Taylor Christopherson of Fl, and Makaya Christopherson of Chatfield; his ex-wife Leslie of Chatfield; father Dennis Christopherson of Rochester; mother Sandy Richardson of Spring Valley; siblings, Tammy (Mike) Kester of Chatfield, Heather Christopherson of Spring Valley, Brandon (Brooke) Christopherson of Rochester, and Tiffany Christopherson of Spring Valley; nieces and nephews, Damien Nickelsen, Hayley Mercer, Jesse Julian, Alexis Mercer, Brandi (Julian) Bowron, and Talon Mercer; great nephew and niece, Liam and Tatum (Mercer) Hanenberger; his special friend and companion Lori Danielson; his uncles and aunts, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jodi (Christopherson) Kelly Mercer; maternal grandparents, Bob and Virginia Johnson; paternal grandparents Galen Christopherson and June Travis; uncle, Wyatt Christopherson; aunt, Linda Betts.

Funeral service for Bret will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Chatfield Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the church and will continue one hour before the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Chatfield Cemetery, following the service at church.

