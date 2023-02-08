The Mass of Christian Burial for Brett A. Bjorheim, 60, of Stewartville, MN will be at 11:00 AM on Friday (February 10, 2023) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Mr. Bjorheim died unexpectedly on Friday (February 3, 2023) following a short illness at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL.

Brett Allen Bjorheim was born April 23, 1962 in Waterloo, IA to Knute Sr. and Donna (Wright) Bjorheim. He grew up on the family farm in rural Jesup, IA, attended school there, graduating from Jesup High School in 1981. He attended and completed his Associates Degree in Marketing and Sales from Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo, IA. In 1984, he began employment with Fastenal Co. in Winona, MN. Brett was married on April 19, 1986, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville, IA to Annette Corkery. Following their marriage the couple lived in Fountain City, WI. Brett’s 14-year career at Fastenal encompassed many roles including Fleet Manager. In 1991, Brett and family, moved to Plainview, MN. In 1998, Brett started his own used car dealership, Best Deals on Wheels in Waterloo, IA and later owned and operated Plainview Motors in Plainview, MN. He was known by many as their “Car Guy” and enjoyed assisting customers and friends in finding a vehicle. Most recently he was self-employed as a consultant with Quicktrak, an asset verification firm in Beaverton, OR. Annette is a longtime employee at Mayo Clinic Rochester in the Division of Anatomic Pathology. Brett and family moved to Stewartville in 2008, where he has been a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Both he and Annette are from large families, and he loved their get-togethers and having a good time with friends. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Bass Camp on the Mississippi River and visiting Florida and other locations with Annette. He held a special place in his heart for his four grandchildren and he lovingly referred to them as his ‘little buggers’.

Brett is survived by his wife - Annette and 2 daughters - Heather (Travis) Lehnertz of Plainview, MN and Danielle Bjorheim (Tyler Pries) of Stewartville; 4 grandchildren - Jayce, Dalton, Zoe and Camryn Lehnertz; 1 sister - Nancy Riggle of Waterloo, IA and 4 brothers - Knute Jr. (Carol) Bjorheim of Independence, IA; Donnie (Laura) Bjorheim of Galesville, WI; Steve (Deb) Bjorheim, Minnesota City, MN; Jeff (Wendi) Bjorheim of Independence, IA; and sister-in-law - Patty Bjorheim of Jesup, IA; many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and his brother - Jerry Bjorheim and in-laws - Thomas and Regina Corkery.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday (February 9, 2023) and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Burial will take place at St. Bernards Cemetery. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Brett’s family suggests memorials to Make-A-Wish Iowa, Mayo Clinic - Cardiology and Neurology or St. Bernards Catholic Church. Condolences and memories of Brett are welcome at www,griffin-gray.com.