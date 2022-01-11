SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Brett Arlen Walker

Published January 11, 2022 12:23 PM
Brett Arlen Walker, 63, of West Columbia, WV, formerly of Elizabeth, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lakin State Hospital, West Columbia.

He was born March 3, 1958, in Spring Valley, Minnesota, a son of the late Howard and Nyla (Pederson) Walker.

Brett worked for Parsons Corporation and was an Aviation Mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and was Lutheran by faith.

Survivors include his brother, Tom Walker and his wife, Kathy of Crestview, FL and sister, Jodi Streiff and her husband, Ron of Montana.

There will be no public services at this time.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

