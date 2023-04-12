Brian Batterson, 56, of Marshalltown, IA passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 of ALS and FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia) at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at New Hope Christian Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established by the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Brian was born on May 23, 1966 to Richard and Norma Batterson in Rochester, MN where he grew up. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1984 and went on to Minnesota State University - Mankato and graduated with a Law Enforcement degree in 1989. During Brian’s school days he played football, baseball, hockey, and wrestled. In 1991, Brian joined the Marshalltown Police Department. On August 23, 1997, Brian married the love of his life, Julie Wise, in Marshalltown, IA. They made their home here and welcomed two children. In his time at the Marshalltown Police department, he rose in the ranks to Captain, and after a 31 year career, retired in June 2022. In his time away from work, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, going to the kids’ activities, family vacations, had a love for all types of history, and supported the Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota Vikings.

While at the Marshalltown Police Department, he served as Patrol Officer, Detective, Sargent and Captain, along with many different roles throughout the department. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Northwestern University School of Police, and Staff Command, FBI National Academy - Session 257. Brian believed in making himself a better Police Officer by taking numerous classes and going to conferences. Brian was a volunteer with the Marshall County Drug Patrol Court Panel, Marshalltown Noon Optimist Club, Special Olympics, Iowa State Pedal Pull, and Avenue of Flags.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 25 years, Julie, two children, Lauren and Adam, both of Marshalltown, parents, Richard and Norma Batterson of Rochester, MN, two brothers, Mark (Denise Holecek) Batterson and Eric (Kim) Batterson, both of Rochester, MN, his father and mother-in-law, John and Cindy Wise of West Des Moines, IA, one sister-in-law, Michelle (Eric) Masterson of Overland Park, KS, nephews and nieces; Jack and Stuart Batterson, Casey, Sam (Grace), and Leah Batterson, Sam, Tyler, and Mia Masterson, one great niece, Evangeline, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dorothy Batterson, and maternal grandparents, Arnold and Marie Peterson.

Brian dedicated his life not only to his immediate family, but to the Marshalltown Community family that he proudly served.