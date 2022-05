Aug. 21, 1974 - May 19, 2022

ORONOCO, Minn. - Brian Bertsinger, 47, Oronoco, Minn., died Thursday, May 19, in his home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Rochester (Minn.) Cremation Services.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.