Sept. 11, 1950 - June 22, 2022

KELLOGG, Minn. - Brian Bromen, 71, Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, June 22, in Kellogg at a worksite.

A gathering of friends will be 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Anderson Peterson Chapel in Lake City.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home-Anderson Peterson Chapel.