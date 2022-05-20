Brian Case

Brian G. Case, age 53, o f Rochester, MN passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Brian Glen Case was born August 28, 1968 in Duluth, Minnesota the son of Delbert and Jeanne (McMillan) Case. He was a 1987 graduate of Eveleth High School and excelled in sports. In 1991 he earned degrees in Biology and Secondary Education from The College of St. Scholastica. Brian was diagnosed with leukemia in 1996 and his sister, Jennifer, was his bone marrow donor. It was during this time he was called to the nursing profession. In 1999 he received his bachelor of nursing from Winona State University. Brian worked in bedside nursing in orthopedic trauma at St. Mary’s Hospital. He continued his education and earned his master degree in nursing at the College of St. Scholastica in 2009. He worked in the Orthopedic Spine Department as a clinical nurse specialist where he was able to provide care to patients.

He was united in marriage to Ellen Roch on his 30th birthday, August 28, 1998 at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester, MN. They were blessed with 23 years of marriage, two beautiful sons, Samuel and Daniel, the companionship of his yellow lab, Honey Case, and special dog “Lady” who preceded him in death. Brian’s life encompassed the four “f”s; Family, Fishing, Food and a deep Faith that provided him peace and comfort along with the promise of forever fishing in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Case, and sons, Samuel and Daniel Case of Rochester, MN; parents, Delbert “Del” and Jeanne Case of Duluth, MN; brother, Phil Case of Hinckley, MN and sister, Jennifer (Brian) Abrahamson of Nashville, TN; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Kay Roch of Grand Forks, ND; sisters-in-law, Lori (Ron) DeFrance of Hermantown, MN, Cathy (Mike) Ortscheid of Wausau, WI, LeAnn Johnson of Rochester, MN; extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and blessed twin to Samuel.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Friday, May 27, 2022 at Pax Christi Catholic Church 4135 18th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN. The funeral mass will be livestreamed through Pax Christi Catholiuc Church YouTube page. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the funeral mass at church.

Memorials may be directed to The College of St. Scholastica, Inheritance of Hope, or Samuel and Daniel’s “beer and pizza fund” aka College Fund.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Case family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com