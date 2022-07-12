Bruce Borg

On July 2, 2022, Bruce Lowell Ernest Borg died peacefully at his residence in Rochester, MN, after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Bruce was born on August 17, 1942, in Valley City, ND to Ernest and Evelyn “Sis” (Boughton) Borg. He was the oldest of seven children.

Bruce graduated from Valley City High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. He earned his Industrial Electronics diploma from Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN where Bruce met his fiery bride to be. In the summer of 1966, he accepted a job at IBM in Rochester, MN. Bruce and Diane (King) were married November 5, 1966, and later settled near Eyota, MN where they raised their four children. Bruce retired from IBM in 1994, working at Pemstar until his full retirement.

Bruce enjoyed repairing and building almost anything, often preferring to purchase something he could fix rather than buying new. He tried his hand at many things, from building a tractor (aka self-propelled junkyard) to tanning hides, sewing moccasins, and building bows and arrows. Bruce loved being in nature, especially spending time fishing and hunting. He realized a life-long dream when he obtained his pilot’s license. His love of flying led him to build several small aircraft, one of which earned him Reserve Grand Champion at the EAA Fly-in Airshow in Oshkosh, WI. Possibly his greatest passion was music, especially harmony, he was the “leader of the band” with his beautiful guitar playing and vocals. He shared this special love with many others playing at church, campfires, jams, and weekly at the Salvation Army Adult Day program for over 20 years. He passed this great love of music onto his children and grandchildren.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evelyn Borg.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Borg; children: Jeff (Darcy) Borg, Joleen (Jay) Borg, Josh (Marisa) Borg, Leif Borg; grandchildren: Eliana Borg, and Evan Borg.

The Memorial Service will be held at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com