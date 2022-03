April 16, 1947 - March 16, 2022

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Bruce E. Beck, 74, Rome, Wis., died Wednesday, March 16, in Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, March 21, at Woodland Lutheran Church in Nekoosa, Wis.

Arrangements by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.