Bruce Elliott Tischer

Published December 08, 2021 11:59 AM
Bruce Elliott Tischer was born December 13, 1954 in Luverne, Minnesota, the oldest of four children born to Lawrence and Marilyn (Olson) Tischer. He grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School.

Bruce enjoyed music and played lead guitar in a band. As a young adult, he built guitars, as well as a mandolin and banjo. Most of his work career was spent as a drafting engineer. In later years he also did watch repair work in his spare time, which he learned from his dad.

He enjoyed traveling with Pam and his parents after he retired, Deadwood, SD being a favorite destination. He frequently attended car shows and was proud of his 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air.

He is survived by his significant other Pam Reiser of St. Louis Park, MN, and three siblings Rick of Onalaska, WI, Gail (Steve) DeBoer of Rochester, MN, and Larry of Rochester, as well as ten nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Pamela Tischer. Service will be 3PM, Saturday, Dec. 11 with visitation from 1-3PM at: Washburn-McReavy.com

Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins

