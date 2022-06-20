Bruce Gordon Johnson

Bruce Johnson, 58, of Byron, passed away on June 15, 2022. Bruce’s life will be celebrated at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 am.

A proud employee of Rochester Public Schools, Bruce served in a variety of roles depending on his ability to work full-time. Many know Bruce best as a staple figure running the scoreboard or keeping the official scorebook for high school sporting events. Bruce enjoyed watching competitive sports at all levels and treasured the many friends and acquaintances he met through these events. An avid golfer, Bruce loved joking with others on the golf course. Unfortunately, there is a void on the golf course this summer; family and friends wish we could give him a mulligan to share some laughs and join us for one more round of 18.

Diagnosed with kidney disease when Bruce was still a teenager, health concerns played a major theme throughout his journey on earth. He never complained and always resisted allowing his health to define how he embraced life. Bruce received the gift of life through five kidney transplants over nearly 40 years.

Born to O. Burton and Odys (Haagenson) Johnson on October 8, 1963, Bruce lived his earliest years in Caledonia, MN. Burton died when Bruce was three years old. Before his father’s death, Burton asked Larry Danielson, his eldest daughter’s soon-to-be husband, to play a fatherly role in Bruce’s life. He graduated from Byron High School and Mankato State University.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents in 1967 and 2018. Left to cherish his memory are Betty and Larry Danielson, Gloria and Norman Horn, Jill (Andrew) Seys, Adam Bruce (Christa) Danielson, Brian Horn (Dierdra Derrick), and Tina Horn (Matthew Randall) and great-nieces and nephews Ethan, Sophia, Parker, Sawyer Bruce, Vivian, Odgen and the many close friends who were like family.

In remembrance of Bruce’s life, in lieu of flowers. consider honoring his positive outlook on life with contributions to Mayo Clinic or Gloria Dei.